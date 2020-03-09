Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $18.65 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

