LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.66

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 8060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

About LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.