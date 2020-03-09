Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MJ Gleeson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 970 ($12.76).

GLE opened at GBX 878 ($11.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $485.86 million and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 948.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 869.47. MJ Gleeson has a 1-year low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29).

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MJ Gleeson will post 4933.0001623 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

