Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

LMST opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.63. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

