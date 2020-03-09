Limoneira (LMNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $303.94 million, a P/E ratio of -46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

