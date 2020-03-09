LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LPSN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $21.84 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

