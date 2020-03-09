Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Lonestar Resources US stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. Lonestar Resources US has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LONE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

