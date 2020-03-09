Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE LUB opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Luby’s has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luby’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Luby’s by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Luby’s by 1,093.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 87,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Luby’s by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,151,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luby’s

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

