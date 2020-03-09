Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

MCBC opened at $9.30 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $318.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. 33.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

