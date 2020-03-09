MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGNX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $381.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 236.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The business had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 546.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

