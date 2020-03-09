MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$21.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.63.

MAG stock opened at C$11.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 217.37, a current ratio of 218.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -131.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$303,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,450,084.32.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

