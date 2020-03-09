Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Magyar Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of MGYR stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $65.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magyar Bancorp stock. Southside Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Southside Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Magyar Bancorp worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

