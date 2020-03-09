Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $1.22 on Friday. Maiden has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Maiden by 291.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 650,720 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Maiden by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

