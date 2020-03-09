Main Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,350 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $29.62 on Monday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

