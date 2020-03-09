Main Management LLC Buys 2,399 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Main Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after buying an additional 674,741 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 793,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 433,053 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $8,616,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 470,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.18 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

