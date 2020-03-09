Main Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Main Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,897 shares during the period. Main Management LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 854,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after buying an additional 333,237 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000.

Shares of EWS stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

