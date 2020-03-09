Main Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Main Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

BATS ESML opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.