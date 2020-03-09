Main Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 116,315 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000.

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $19.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

