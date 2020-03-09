Main Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $40.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.