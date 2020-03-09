Main Management LLC Has $79,000 Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Main Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,097,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 81,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 343.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period.

Shares of TUR opened at $25.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $29.42.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

