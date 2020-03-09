Main Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 409.0% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,241 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $57.91 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94.

