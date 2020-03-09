Main Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Main Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

