Main Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Main Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 35,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter.

SUSB stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $28.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

