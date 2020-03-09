Main Management LLC Purchases 990 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Main Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $35.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

