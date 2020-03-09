Main Management LLC Purchases Shares of 103,988 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Main Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4,748.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 975,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 569,249 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 482,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 474,159 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,509,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

