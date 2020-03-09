Main Management LLC Purchases Shares of 195,024 Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK)

Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Main Management LLC owned about 2.42% of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of PAK stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

