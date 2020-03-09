Main Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Main Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWC. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

