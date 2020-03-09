Main Management LLC Takes $107,000 Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Main Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $12.91 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

