Main Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $85.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

