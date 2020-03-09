Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $902,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,092 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,612,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,517,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

