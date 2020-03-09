Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,736,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,301 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.4% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Mastercard worth $518,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $287.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.00. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.