Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$7.75 at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMX. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.91.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

