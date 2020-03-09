Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Joint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Joint from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Joint currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of JYNT opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.50 million, a P/E ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Joint has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Joint had a return on equity of 115.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 1,036.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 100.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

