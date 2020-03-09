McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.00 to $4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

