McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

TSE:MUX opened at C$1.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $516.36 million and a PE ratio of -7.99. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.87.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

