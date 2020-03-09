Medica Group’s (MGP) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.66) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Medica Group stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.31. The company has a market cap of $155.56 million and a P/E ratio of 20.29. Medica Group has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

