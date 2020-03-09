Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSBI. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Midland States Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $22.80 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $563.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $88,373.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,671 shares of company stock valued at $648,286. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,603.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

