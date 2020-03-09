MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

MOFG opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $456.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hartig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 68,723 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 119,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 64,121 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

