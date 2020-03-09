Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $26.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 22,771 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $360,920.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

