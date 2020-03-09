MKM Partners Cuts Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $58.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Barnes Group stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 226.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

