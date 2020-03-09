Morgan Stanley Cuts BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $26.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.38.

BJ stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 252,565 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 58.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 75,855 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 130.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 250,963 shares during the period.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

