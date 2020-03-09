Morgan Stanley Trims Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Target Price to $33.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.14.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $884.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.