Nabors Industries Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Nabors Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years. Nabors Industries has a dividend payout ratio of -4.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries to earn ($0.59) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -6.8%.

NBR opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Nabors Industries’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 32,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NBR. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

