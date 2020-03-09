Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

NBR opened at $0.96 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $491.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

