NANO DIMENSION/S (NNDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.13. NANO DIMENSION/S has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

About NANO DIMENSION/S

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

