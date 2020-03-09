National Bank Financial Increases Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CUF.UN. TD Securities raised Cominar REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE CUF.UN opened at C$14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.26. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.86.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

