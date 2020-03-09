National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKSH. BidaskClub downgraded National Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded National Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $222.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.69. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

