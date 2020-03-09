National Securities Initiates Coverage on New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

National Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE NMFC opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

