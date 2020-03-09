Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $155.71 million, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.79. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

