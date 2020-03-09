Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 76,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $92.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

